Daylen Lile Named Carolina League All-Star

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Former FredNat outfielder Daylen Lile has been named a Carolina League Postseason All-Star by Major League Baseball, which announced its Single-A All-Star teams today.

Lile, 20, just finished his first full season in professional baseball with the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks after spending the first 66 games of the season with Fredericksburg. The Nationals' second round draft pick in 2021 out of Trinity High School in Louisville, KY, Lile missed the entire 2022 season with Tommy John surgery. Healthy for the first time in his professional career in 2023, he burst on the scene with a huge season at two levels of the Nationals' organization.

With the FredNats, Lile slashed .291/.381/.510 for an OPS of .891. He hit seven home runs, seven triples (most in the league), 20 doubles, and drove in 48 runs while playing both left and center field for Fredericksburg. He also stole 21 bases and was caught just three times. Despite only playing half the season in the Carolina League, Lile finished the year sixth in the league with 34 extra-base hits, and his .891 OPS was the league's best.

He was promoted from Fredericksburg to Wilmington on July 18 after winning the Carolina League Player of the Week after a monster week against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The full Carolina League Postseason All-Star team is below. Any player that played at least one game in the league this year was eligible for this honor.

First Base - Xavier Issac (Charleston)

Second Base - Jadher Areinamo (Carolina)

Shortstop - Jose Devers (Lynchburg)

Third Base - Luke Adams (Carolina)

Catcher - Samuel Basallo (Delmarva)

Outfield - Chandler Simpson (Charleston)

Outfield - Daylen Lile (Fredericksburg)

Outfield - Zach Cole (Fayetteville)

Designated Hitter - Tim Elko (Kannapolis)

Utility - Cooper Kinney (Charleston)

Starting Pitcher - Jose Fleury (Fayetteville)

Starting Pitcher - Brody McCullough (Myrtle Beach)

Starting Pitcher - Aidan Curry (Down East)

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Guilfoil (Fayetteville)

Reliever - Cooper McKeehan (Columbia)

Reliever - Drew Sommers (Charleston)

Manager of the Year - Victor Estevez (Carolina)

Most Valuable Player - Samuel Basallo (Delmarva)

Most Valuable Pitcher - Aidan Curry (Down East)

Top MLB Prospect - Samuel Basallo (Delmarva)

