McInnis Snags Offensive Player of Month, Adams Jr. Earns Honourable Mention as Top QB

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The CFL grades are in for July with two key Lions earning All-Honour Roll selections for the month powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Justin McInnis was graded the league's top offensive performer while Vernon Adams Jr. received an honourable mention as the top quarterback.

McInnis (89.1 PFF Grade)- the CFL's receiving yards leader was on fire across three games in July, hauling in 27 catches on 34 targets (79.4 percent) and four touchdowns including a brilliant outing against Saskatchewan in week five where he hauled in all 14 targets for a career-best 243 yards and a major in the 35-20 win. McInnis remains on pace for 2,006 receiving yards as he attempts to become the first Canadian to lead the league since Andy Fantuz back in 2010.

Adams Jr. (88.9 PFF Grade)- it was a month to remember for Adams as he completed 69 of 109 pass attempts for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns while adding ten carries for 68 yards and a major on the ground. The win over Saskatchewan saw Adams record a season-high 451 passing yards as he enters August on top of the CFL with 2,395 yards through the air.

