Jasper Evacuees Are Stamps Guests on Sunday

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have donated 1,200 tickets to Sunday's Canadian Football League game against the Toronto Argonauts for use by Calgary-based evacuees of the municipality of Jasper, which has been devastated this month by wildfires.

On behalf of the Calgary Stampeders and CSEC, the Calgary Flames Foundation has made a $40,000 donation to the Jasper and Alberta fire relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross.

"The entire Stampeders organization stands with the people of Jasper in these unimaginably difficult times," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "We are deeply saddened by the events in that picturesque part of the province and offer our support as the process of rebuilding gets under way."

Fans in attendance wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross will be able to do so by scanning the QR code that will be posted on the scoreboard during the game.

