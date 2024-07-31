Stampeders Sign Running Back

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Kylin Hill.

Kylin Hill

#32

Running back

College: Mississippi State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 210

Born: Aug. 18, 1998

Birthplace: Columbus, MS

American

Hill attended training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this year and saw action in two pre-season games, carrying the ball seven times for 43 yards and adding one reception for nine yards. He was on Ottawa's practice roster for the first month of the season before being released on July 2.

A seventh-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 National Football League draft, Hill played 10 games over two seasons with the Pack and had 11 carries for 31 yards and one reception for five yards.

He signed with the XFL's Orlando Guardians before coming to the CFL.

In college, Hill played 40 games over four seasons at Mississippi State. He had 2,535 career rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns with the Bulldogs including 1,350 yards and 10 majors in 2019 when he earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honours.

Hill added 67 receptions for 631 yards and six touchdowns over his four seasons at Mississippi State and set a school single-game record with 15 catches in a 2020 game against Kentucky.

