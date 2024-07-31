Week 9 in the CFL

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

EAST IS BEAST

The East Division is 12-6 in inter-divisional games, including wins in the last six matchups.

Each East team has at least one victory against a West opponent.

Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto are a combined 11-2 versus the West.

In the 17-year stretch from 2005-22, the West won the inter-divisional battle 16 times.

2016-22: West 142 - East 72; 2023-24: East 31 - West 19

Hamilton would move into a crossover position with a win and a Winnipeg loss.

THRU EIGHT

(Stat | 2023 | 2024)

Points per game | 46.2 | 51.5

Average margin of victory | 12.2 | 8.4

Decided in the last 3 mins | 17 (55 per cent)| 23 (72 per cent)

Comebacks | 19 | 24

TD:INT ratio | 72:75 (0.96) | 96:55 (1.75)

Penalties | 16.2 | 14.3 (on pace for lowest in CFL history)

Turnovers per game | 4.8 | 3.6

Walk-off field goals | 2 | 7

QUICK SLANTS

League-Wide

Home teams are 22-10 (.688) and on pace for the best winning percentage in league history.

Winning teams' kickers are 103-for-110 (93.6 per cent); losing teams' kickers are 68-for-86 (79.1 per cent).

58 lead changes this season - 33 per cent more than 2023.

Sacks are down by 12 percent overall, but Week 8 featured a season-high 25.

Seven kicks have been blocked; there were eight last year.

All five West teams are coming off a loss

BC at WPG

The Lions are coming off a bye. Since 2021, they are 5-2 on a week's rest. Teams are 6-1 this season.

BC won in Winnipeg in Week 3 with Alexander Hollins recording seven catches for 205 yards.

For the second time in his previous 22 full starts, Vernon Adams Jr. was held under 200 yards two weeks ago - both were versus Calgary.

Adams remains on pace to become the fifth player to surpass 6,000 passing yards.

League-leading receiver, Justin McInnis needs eight catches for 150 in his career. He has already established career-highs in receptions (48), yards (780) and TDs (six) through seven games.

In four of their last five games, the Blue Bombers have allowed one or fewer offensive touchdowns.

In the last two games, the Blue Bombers have scored 23 points.

In 54 starts a Blue Bomber, Zach Collaros (40-14) has only been sacked 5+ times on three occasions, including last week.

Lucky Whitehead will make his season debut against his former team, where he recorded 2,671 receiving yards and 12 majors on 196 catches across three seasons.

MTL at HAM

The two teams lead the league with 21 touchdowns scored.

Montreal has won its last five games versus Hamilton.

The Alouettes have held opposing quarterbacks to a league-low 70.4 efficiency rating; Hamilton pivots sit at 104.1.

In the last three games, Montreal has allowed fewer than 300 net yards. Over their past five games, they have held opponents at a CFL-best 40 per cent on second down.

Last week in relief, Davis Alexander was 15-of-18 passing for 178 and his first two career TDs. He has never made a CFL start.

Tyson Philpot is first in receptions (51), and second in receiving yards (690) and TD receptions (five).

The Tiger-Cats are aiming for their first three-game winning streak since 2022.

Bo Levi Mitchell leads the league with nine 20+ yard TDs. He set a career-high with five TD passes in a game last week.

Mitchell has five 300+ passing yards games; he had four in the previous three seasons combined.

EDM at SSK

In relief last week, Edmonton's Tre Ford threw for a career-high three touchdown passes. He won his first start at Mosaic Stadium, 36-27, last season.

Nyles Morgan leads the league in defensive tackles (45) and sits third in defensive plays (50).

Saskatchewan won their first meeting 29-21 in Week 1.

The Roughriders run defence is allowing a CFL record pace of 48.0 rushing yards per game.

Over the last four games, Saskatchewan's defence has allowed five offensive touchdowns.

Frankie Hickson led the league with 117 rushing yards last week.

TOR at CGY

Toronto has the league's best rushing attack, averaging 124.4 yards per game. Calgary has the seventh-best run defence, allowing 99.7 per contest and 6.2 yards per carry.

Ryan Dinwiddie is a 40-17 as a head coach, but 2-3 versus Calgary.

Ka'Deem Carey will face Calgary for the first time, where he recorded 2,855 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 44 games.

Since 2014, Calgary is 15-2 versus Toronto, including 8-1 at home.

Calgary is 3-0 at McMahon Stadium.

The Stampeders are 16-for-16 on third and short.

René Paredes is one away from 2,200 career points. He will be playing in his 219th consecutive game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.