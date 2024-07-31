Elks Sign DB JJ Ross
July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back JJ Ross to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.
Ross joins the Double E following three seasons at Western Illinois University (2021-23). The Cincinnati, Ohio., native appeared in 30 career games for the Leathernecks, ¬â¹ compiling 113 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble. In 2023 he was named Second Team Preseason All-MVFC by Phil Steele and was the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee.
Prior to joining Western Illinois, Ross played two seasons at Eastern Illinois University (2019-20), where he racked up 42 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 18 games for the Panthers.
Ross earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Detroit Lions in May.
The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 3 when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).
TRANSACTION
SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
JJ Ross | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 2001-02-11 | Cincinnati, OH | Western Illinois
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 31, 2024
- CFL Honour Roll: July - Marc-Antoine Dequoy Takes Home Player of the Month - CFL
- McInnis Snags Offensive Player of Month, Adams Jr. Earns Honourable Mention as Top QB - B.C. Lions
- Elks Sign DB JJ Ross - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.