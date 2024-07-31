Elks Sign DB JJ Ross

July 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back JJ Ross to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Ross joins the Double E following three seasons at Western Illinois University (2021-23). The Cincinnati, Ohio., native appeared in 30 career games for the Leathernecks, ¬â¹ compiling 113 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble. In 2023 he was named Second Team Preseason All-MVFC by Phil Steele and was the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee.

Prior to joining Western Illinois, Ross played two seasons at Eastern Illinois University (2019-20), where he racked up 42 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 18 games for the Panthers.

Ross earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Detroit Lions in May.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 3 when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

JJ Ross | AMER | DB | 6'3 | 195 LBS | 2001-02-11 | Cincinnati, OH | Western Illinois

Canadian Football League Stories from July 31, 2024

