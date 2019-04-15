McCaughan Named TL Pitcher of the Week

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Arkansas Travelers pitcher Darren McCaughan was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for April 4-14 as announced today by League President Tim Purpura. McCaughan (mc-CACK-en) made two starts for the Travs, his first two at the Double-A level and did not allow a run over 12 combined innings. Working six innings in each outing, he allowed a total of seven singles and no walks. McCaughan struck out 14 hitters in his 12 innings. While he did not record a decision, the team went 2-0 in his starts including a 1-0 shutout victory in 10 innings yesterday.

McCaughan was a California League midseason All-Star last year and also earned one League weekly award nod there. The 23-year old was selected by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2017 draft out of Long Beach State.

McCaughan and the Travs continue their season opening homestand tonight with a 7:10 first pitch against NW Arkansas and will continue with games at Dickey-Stephens Park through Wednesday. For all the latest information or to purchase tickets for Travs games, log on to travs.com.

