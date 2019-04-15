Sod Poodles Blanked in Series Opener

MIDLAND, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped the opener of a three-game set against the Midland RockHounds 9-0 on Monday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Midland starter Brian Howard tossed six scoreless innings, while allowing just four hits.

The Sod Poodles sent right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez to the mound. Ramirez allowed a leadoff double to Dairon Blanco to start his outing, and Blanco would eventually score on Luis Barrera's RBI groundout.

The RockHounds tacked on another tally in the fourth inning against Ramirez. Greg Deichmann strated the frame with a single and would later score on Nate Mondou's base hit, making it 2-0.

Midland scored two more in the fifth on run-scoring hits from Anthony Miller and Deichmann. Ramirez, who went six innings on the mound, was charged with three earned (one unearned) runs on the evening.

With the RockHounds leading 4-0, righty Kyle Lloyd made his Sod Poodles debut in the seventh. Midland proceeded to plate five runs on five hits, extending the lead to 9-0.

Right-hander Tyler Higgins replaced Lloyd in the seventh and escaped further damage. He also tossed a scoreless eighth.

Luis Torrens was the lone Sod Poodle to collect two hits, with a pair of singles in the second and seventh innings.

The RockHounds' mix of Howard, lefty Zack Erwin, and righty Trey McNutt combined to hold Amarillo to six hits.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds continue their series on Tuesday morning. First pitch is at 11 a.m. Amarillo sends lefty Adrian Morejon to the mound while Midland counters with right-hander Parker Dunshee.

The game is broadcast on 940 AM KIXZ or via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt on the call beginning at 10:40 a.m. from Security Bank Ballpark.

NOTES

Mound Issues: In the last two games, Amarillo pitching has allowed 22 runs and 25 hits. Both Corpus Christi and Midland achieved five-run innings on Sunday and Monday, which are the most allowed by Sod Poodles pitching in a single inning this season.

Hooray for Higgins: Tyler Higgins tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball on Monday night. Higgins now has a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings this season, while striking out 11 and issuing no walks.

In the Rough: Amarillo righty starter Reggie Lawson had a tough second start Sunday afternoon after going just one and one-third innings. He allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts. It marked the shortest outing for a Sod Poodles starting pitcher in 2019.

What's the Yardage?: Buddy Reed, Edward Olivares, and Jorge Oña all went deep Sunday afternoon. It marked Oña's third of 2019, Olivares' second and Reed's team-leading sixth home run of the week and season.

A Week for the Books: Buddy Reed had a week for the books. The New York native went 10-for-28 (.357) with six home runs, including an inside-the-park home run, 13 RBI, four walks, a stolen base, and nine runs scored during Amarillo's opening homestand.

Needed A Cart: Amarillo arms walked a total of 10 batters Sunday afternoon against Corpus Christi to set a new season-high as a team. The previous high as a team was seven (4/10/19 vs. MID).

Eagles For The Wrong Side: The Hooks collected two triples in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, both coming in big scoring innings for Corpus Christi.

Non-Pitchers Pitching: On Sunday, infielder Chris Baker made his first pitching appearance ever as a professional, tossing a hitless, scoreless inning with one walk, marking the first non-pitcher to pitch for the Sod Poodles in franchise history.

First Homestand in the Books: The Sod Poodles completed their inaugural seven-game homestand the week of April 8. The team finished with a 4-3 record (1-2 against Midland, 3-1 against Corpus Christi). HODGETOWN, the home of the Sod Poodles, drew an impressive 41,275 fans from across Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle.

First Series Won: The Sod Poodles earned their first series win as a franchise after falling in the first two of the 2019 campaign (@ Corpus Christi, vs. Midland).

That's A First: Chris Baker, who appeared in one other game earlier in the homestand as a pinch runner, stepped up to the plate Saturday night for his first Double-A at-bat and came up big for the home squad with his first hit in the fifth inning - an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

Hudson Heating Up: Padres number 15 prospect Hudson Potts, who was hitless in his last nine at-bats of the series, found a rhythm Saturday after going 2-for-2 with a run and a walk.

Call It A Streak: The Sod Poodles are riding their longest win-streak as a franchise with three consecutive wins over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Reed All About It: Buddy Reed hit his sixth home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking the team lead in homers. On Thursday night, the centerfielder knocked the first inside-the-park home run at HODGETOWN. On the week, Reed combined for 10-for-28 with six home runs, 13 RBI, and nine runs scored.

Welcome to the Club: Peter Van Gansen knocked his first home run of the 2019 season on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The California native collected four total last season with San Antonio.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have hit 19 home runs this season in 11 games and lead the Texas League and Double-A overall (2nd - Harrisburg 16). Buddy Reed has collected six home runs while Brad Zunica is good for five total. Jorge Oña has combined for three on the season while Edward Olivares and Owen Miller each have two homers.

Long Ball Attack: The Sod Poodles have hit at least one home run in all but two games so far this season.

Sod Poodles First Call Up: Pedro Avila became the first Amarillo Sod Poodles player to be called up to the Majors. The 22-year-old right-hander made his first Major League start against Arizona tonight, earning his first Major League win after tossing 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits. Avila made one start for Amarillo while in Corpus Christi tossing six innings of two-hit ball.

