Nurses Night T-Shirt/Ticket Packs Now Available
April 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to once again present the Nurses Night T-Shirt and Ticket Package. Nurses Night will be held on Friday, May 10 during the 7:10pm game at Hammons Field against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
This game also features our Expedia Cardinals Fleece Blanket Giveaway (2,000 fans) and Friday Fireworks with "Money" Music!
Nurses Night tickets can be purchased in the ticketing link below or by calling 417-863-2143 for tickets.
The Nurses Night T-Shirt and Ticket Package starts at just $15 and includes:
- One Field or Dugout Box Ticket to the Friday, May 10 game vs. the Naturals
- One Cardinals/Nurse Themed T-Shirt (S-XXXL available)
Fans must order their package by April 25 to ensure their t-shirt size. Sizes range from Adult Small - Adult XXXL (XXL-XXXL ticket packs cost $17). T-Shirts may not be ordered separately. Add-on tickets to your package are only $9.
Gates open at 6:10pm.
There are a limited number of Nurses Day Packages available.
