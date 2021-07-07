McCarthy homers, Bart knocks in 2 in series finale defeat

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (23-30) were unable to clinch the series, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (26-28) for the third straight game to split.

After winning the first three games, and taking leads into the ninth inning in the next two contests, the River Cats looked like they were on their way toward taking their first series since May 18 against Oklahoma City. Yet two walk-offs followed by a 14-run, 18-hit onslaught on Tuesday forced a series-split.

Sacramento originally led 1-0 in the first when catcher Joey Bart earned his first of two RBIs on the day with a ground out to score center fielder Braden Bishop, but a three-run bottom of the first off left-hander Scott Kazmir (2-1) gave Las Vegas a lead they would not relinquish.

The River Cats staged a mini comeback, scoring five runs in the eighth inning. First baseman Joe McCarthy kicked off the inning by launching his ninth home run of the year, which is the most he's hit in a professional season.

Following two walks, right fielder Bryce Johnson lined a two-run triple off the wall, and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 12-6.

The River Cats have yet to name a starter for Thursday as they head to Salt Lake for a six-game series. They'll take on right-hander Griffin Canning. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Designated hitter Peter Maris extended his hitting streak to six games with a fourth inning RBI single. Over that span, Maris is batting .529 with nine hits, six runs, three home runs, five RBIs, and four walks.

Mauricio Dubón had another impressive day at the plate. Since being optioned by San Francisco, the utility player is batting .542 with 13 hits, six runs, four RBIs, and three walks in five games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.