Jason Vosler Named River Cats' 4th Player of the Week this Season

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats infielder Jason Vosler was named Triple-A West Player of the Week for June 28 - July 4. He joins right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (May 17 - May 23), outfielder Bryce Johnson (May 4 - May 9) and first baseman/outfielder Joe McCarthy (May 31 - June 6) as fellow River Cats to win the award this season.

Vosler's 3-for-5 day on Sunday capped off his stellar week, bringing his six-game total to 12-for-25 (.480) with a 1.501 OPS, nine runs, two doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and six walks while starting at five different positions. Since June 25, Vosler has raised his batting average from .200 to .283, and his OPS from .741 to .935.

The versatile lefty signed an MLB contract with San Francisco on November 10 after spending 2019 and 2020 with the San Diego Padres system, and the previous five seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. He made his major-league debut on April 24, and has since played 27 games with the Giants, batting .222 with four doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs, and 10 runs scored.

This is Vosler's third Player of the Week honor, having achieved the mark the weeks of June 18, 2017 with the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A), and May 15, 2016 with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A).

The River Cats will head to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) for a six-game series beginning Thursday, July 8. Thursday's first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). The River Cats return home on July 15, hosting the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) for six games, with game one starting at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Single-game tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com or by calling 916-371-4877.

