Bees Stymie Dodgers for Series Victory

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Three Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a five hitter, as the Bees downed the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday night. Starter Packy Naughton (2-1) went seven innings, his and the staff's second longest outing of the season, and allowed just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Tyler Danish and James Hoyt each threw a three up, three down inning with Hoyt earning his second save of the season.

The Bees scored four runs without the benefit of a run batted in. They scored two in the first, as Jon Jay singled and Matt Thaiss walked. Jo Adell flied out to centerfield with Jay advancing to third, but Thaiss was caught in a rundown. The attention switched to Jay, who was in a rundown, but as he broke for the plate, the throw home hit Jay in the shoulder and that allowed him to score and Thaiss moved to third and he scored on a passed ball. Salt Lake would add another run in the fourth on a double play and an insurance run in the ninth on an error. Adell, Jake Gatewood and Brennon Lund each had two hits to lead the Bees, as they take the series four game to two.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.