Bees Back Home for Series with Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, July 8 to host a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A San Francisco Giants). Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Thursday, July 8 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, July 9 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

The Bees celebrate the long history of baseball in Salt Lake City with 'Baseball Night'. The team will wear 1925 Salt Lake City Bees throwback jerseys, honoring the year that Tony Lazzeri hit 60 home runs and 222 RBIs before going onto a Hall of Fame Baseball career as part of the New York Yankees 'Murder's Row.'

Sunday, July 11 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, July 12 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and hot dogs are $1 each.

Tuesday, July 13 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Healthcare Heroes Night

The Bees have won eight of their last 11 games and are coming off a series victory in Oklahoma City. Pitching has been the key for the Bees as they enter play on Thursday with the league's fourth best team ERA (5.51). Jo Adell continues to lead Triple-A West with 16 home runs, 48 RBIs and 128 total bases to pace the Bees offense.

