Mayhem Trade Klecha's Rights to Quad City

August 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have traded the rights of protected list forward Dakota Klecha to the Quad City Storm in exchange for future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas announced today.

"It's obviously tough whenever you trade a player," Thomas said. "Our whole organization would like to thank Dakota for the last two years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Klecha (27) dressed for 56 total games for the Mayhem over the past season and a half, tallying 43 points (19 G, 24 A) in the process. He sustained multiple injuries over the course of the 2018-19 campaign and missed 23 games. However, he still competed and produced when healthy, particularly in the games leading up to his wrist injury in December. Quad City Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny expressed excitement over landing the SPHL veteran.

"Klecha is a top forward in our league," Pszenyczny said. "He brings experience and speed to our right side and embraces the community in each city he plays in."

The Detroit native is entering his fourth SPHL season and will be joining his fourth team, bringing experience playing in Peoria, Fayetteville, and Macon over the past three years. In exchange for his rights, the Mayhem will receive a future player from Quad City prior to the 2019-20 SPHL trade deadline at the end of February.

Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings continue to be made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.