Klecha Joins Storm In Offseason Trade

August 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Monday the Storm acquired forward Dakota Klecha from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations. Klecha is a 4th year pro who played in 33 games for Macon last season and racked up 12 goals and 11 assists. In 127 career SPHL games with Macon, Peoria and Fayetteville he has scored 96 points.

The Taylor, Michigan native is a former teammate of head coach Dave Pszenyczny who is excited to add scoring depth to his second-year roster.

"Klecha is a top forward in our league," Pszenyczny said. "He brings experience and speed to our right side and embraces the community in each city he plays in."

Klecha is excited for the opportunities he will be presented on and off the ice when he makes his way to play at the TaxSlayer Center this October.

"I am super stoked to play in the Quad Cities. It's a great area with an unreal fan base," Klecha said. "Quad City was good last year and only needs a few players to climb that hump. I feel as a player and a person Quad City will be a perfect fit." When asked why he appreciates the Storm's local impact Klecha responded, "I feel as a player you should give back to the community and the Storm do a great job of that."

