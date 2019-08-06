Ice Flyers Sign NCAA National Champion Young for the 2019-20 Season

August 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers announced the signing of Blake Young for the 2019-20 season. With a NCAA Division I career and rookie year built on championships, Young is gearing up for his first professional season in America.

Last season, Young played in the French2 league with the Diables Rogues de Briancon where he amassed 21 points built by netting ten goals and 11 assists.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff is looking forward to bringing Young's energy to the Ice Flyers this season. On Tuesday, Aldoff stated, "Blake had a great college and first professional year winning national championships at both levels. I was fortunate to watch Blake quite a bit in college and he plays a pro-style game. His former coaches rave about how much of a tremendous person and teammate he is. Our fans will appreciate his work ethic and the effort he brings day in and day out. I'm excited to have Blake in an Ice Flyers jersey this season."

During the 2017-18 season, while playing at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Young won the NCAA Division I National Championship. Then in his first professional season in 2018-19, he won the France2 Championship.

With two seasons of championships, Young is ready to bring his next cup win to Pensacola. "I'm excited to be starting a new chapter of my hockey career in the beautiful city of Pensacola. Having talked to former players, they have had nothing but great things to say about the city, and of course, the fans. I can't wait to get started on working towards bringing a championship to the city and fans of the Ice Flyers."

The Ice Flyers will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 for their 2019-20 Opening Weekend. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at the Ice Flyers office or by calling them at 850-466-3111.

