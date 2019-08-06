Evansville Thunderbolts Announces First Player Signing of Season

August 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the signing of goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk. The 25-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada returns for his second season with the Thunderbolts.

"Braeden is a true professional," said Head Coach Jeff Bes. "His work ethic and passion to improve is inspiring to his teammates. We are very excited to have Braeden back in a Thunderbolts jersey for the coming season."

Braeden Ostepchuk returns to Evansville where in 29 games last season posted a 3.84 goals against average and a solid 90.0% save percentage; averaging 34 saves per game. Following a four-year college career at Norwich University, where he was a three-time Academic All-American (as named by the College Sports Information Directors of America), he turned pro in 2017-18 appearing briefly for ECHL Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the SPHL Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"I was very fortunate to have played my first full pro season in Evansville last year," Braeden said. "The entire organization and community were very welcoming to me, treating me with respect and professionalism. I am extremely motivated to return and help Evansville become a premier hockey team in the SPHL. There are a lot of reasons for the fans to be optimistic about the upcoming season and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor professional hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays their home games at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale and the home opener is Saturday, October 19th against the Birmingham Bulls. For more information on season tickets, group tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please call the Thunderbolts at 812-422-BOLT (2658).

