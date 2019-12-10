Mayhem Sign Vojtech Zemlicka to Contract

MACON, GA - The Mayhem bolstered their blue line on Tuesday afternoon, claiming former Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka off of waivers.

Zemlicka (24) is a native of the Czech Republic but has spent the past six seasons playing in the United States. He broke into the professional landscape at 21, joining the Federal Prospect Hockey League's Berlin River Drivers during the 2016-17 season. He was called up to the SPHL's Mississippi Riverkings the following season, and last year played 33 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs. Through seven tilts this season in Roanoke, Zemlicka (5'10, 180) has tallied 3 points (1G, 2A) and 0 penalty minutes.

"Vojtech brings a few seasons of SPHL experience to our back end," Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel said. "He's a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who can help us get the puck out of our own zone."

Zemlicka is expected to debut for the Mayhem wearing the #27 this weekend when the Quad City Storm make their first-ever trip to the Macon Centreplex. The Grinch Night is on Friday, December 13th, which also marks the second Family 4-Pack Night of the season. Saturday will be Macon's fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss; the Mayhem will be wearing specialty jerseys sponsored by Peanuts. They will be sold at a live auction following Saturday night's game in the Centreplex lobby.

