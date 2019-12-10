SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's Stathis Soumelidis Macon's Stathis Soumelidis has been suspended one game for an unpenalized hit to the head in SPHL Game 70, Macon at Evansville, played on Friday, December 6.

Soumelidis sat out Macon's game against Fayetteville on Saturday, December 7.

Peoria's Jake Hamilton Peoria's Jake Hamilton has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 75, Quad City at Peoria, played on Saturday, December 7.

Hamilton was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 2:08 of the first period.

Hamilton will miss Peoria's game against Evansville on Friday, December 13

Evansville's Demico Hannoun Evansville's Demico Hannoun has been suspended one game for an unpenalized slew-foot in SPHL Game 72, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Saturday, December 7.

Hannoun will miss Evansville's game against Peoria on Friday, December 13

Evansville's Connor Sanvido Evansville's Connor Sanvido has been suspended one game for his actions in SPHL Game 72, Birmingham at Evansville, played on Saturday, December 7.

Sanvido was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Inciting an Opponent, at 18:10 of the second period.

Sanvido will miss Evansville's game against Peoria on Friday, December 13

