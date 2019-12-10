Thunderbolts Smith Named SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jake Smith of the Evansville Thunderbolts was named the Warrior Player of the Week for December 2-8.

Smith led the Thunderbolts to a pair of wins, including a record-breaking performance on Friday, scoring three goals and adding three assists as Evansville extended their winning streak to four games and moved to the .500 mark for the season.

On Friday, the Pickering, ON native scored two goals and added two assists as Evansville set a franchise record for goals in a 10-3 downing of Macon.

The outburst broke the previous mark set on December 9, 2017 in a 9-3 win over the Mississippi RiverKings.

Smith continued his torrid weekend on Saturday as he scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period and added an assist in Evansville's 5-3 win over Birmingham.

Smith currently leads all SPHL rookies in power play goals (four) and shots on goal (50) while ranking third in goals (eight) and points (15). Last season with Carleton University, Smith scored 35 points in 27 games and was named the USports (OUA East) Rookie of the Year.

Also nominated: Lane Valimont, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (1 gp, 2g, +2), Max Milosek, Huntsville (1-1-0, 1.94 gaa, 0.935 sv%), Scott Cuthrell, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +4), Danny Cesarz, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 2a), Chase Perry, Pensacola (1-0-1, 1.92 gaa, 0.941 save%, shutout), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-0-0, shutout, 25 saves) and CJ Stubbs, Roanoke (1 gp, 1g, 2a, +3, gwg)

