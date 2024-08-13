Mayhem Sign Jenion for 2024-25 Season

August 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday defenseman Brad Jenion has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Jenion, 26, from Macclesfield, Great Britain, led Mayhem defensemen in scoring last season with 12 points (1g, 11a) in 43 games played. The blueliner returns for his second season with Macon after making his professional debut with the team last season.

Prior to his professional career, Jenion spent four years at NCAA D-III Trine University and logged 24 points (11g, 13a) in 82 career games.

Jenion is currently the only player in the SPHL who hails from Great Britain. He previously dressed for the Great Britain national team at both the U18 and U20 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Jenion and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

