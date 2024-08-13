Forward Kolby Johnson Signs with Ice Flyers

August 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Ice Flyers Head Coach Gary Graham has announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Kolby Johnson for the 2024-25 season.

"Kolby is a physical, hard-nosed player who likes to get in on the forecheck and go hard to the net," said Graham. "We were too perimeter-focused as a team last year off the rush, and Kolby fits well with how we are building our team up front."

Prior to college, the 6'3", 212-pound lefty played major junior hockey in the WHL and QMJHL as well as tier 2 junior in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Known for his gritty style of play, he amassed 333 penalty minutes throughout his junior career and 122 playing college hockey. A native of Rosetown, Saskatchewan, Canada, Johnson recently suited up for Trinity Western University, playing in 45 games over three seasons, recording 10 points (5g, 5a). He then made his professional debut during the 2023-24 season, playing games for the Macon Mayhem and with the FPHL Danbury Hat Tricks.

"Some goals that I've set for myself this year are just to win every day and ultimately bring those habits into winning a championship," explained Johnson.

