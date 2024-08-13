Girduckis Signs Contract with Dawgs

August 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Aidan Girduckis has signed a contract ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Girduckis joined the Dawgs last season from Chatham University (NCAA-DIII), where he played for four seasons after transferring from Robert Morris University (NCAA-DI). The six-foot-four defenseman had five goals, 27 assists, and 79 penalty minutes in 77 games while at Chatham. Before his college career, the Ontario native played three seasons of junior hockey in the OJHL (Wellington Dukes) and CCHL (Carleton Place Canadians).

In his 12 regular season games with Roanoke in 2023-2024, he registered four assists and notched a +11 plus/minus rating. He added two points in five postseason games.

"His size and simple, effective play will make an impact for Dawgs on the ice. We'll be looking for Aidan to continue his progress from last season and become a consistent, reliable defender," commented Coach Bremner on having Girduckis back for the upcoming season.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

