Dabrowski Looks to Add "Veteran Presence" in Returning to Knoxville

August 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed Sam Dabrowski ahead of the 2024-25 season. Dabrowski returns for his second season in Knoxville after joining the Ice Bears in January.

"Sam is a big body who is capable of being a force at this level," head coach John Gurskis said of the 6 foot, 3 inch forward out of Onalaska, Wis. "He has really come on strong the last couple of seasons and I feel his best years are still ahead of him and I look forward to seeing him blossom this season."

Dabrowski appeared in nine games for Pensacola last year before being signed by the Ice Bears. He played 21 games in a Knoxville uniform. He scored four goals and had 12 points in 30 SPHL games last season overall.

"I'm thrilled to return to the Knoxville Ice Bears and bring a veteran presence with me this year," said Dabrowski. "Murr [President Mike Murray] has done an excellent job assembling the right pieces for us to have a successful season and I can't wait to contribute. There's nothing like scoring goals and winning games in front of the best fans in the SPHL."

Dabrowski played for Gurskis with the South Shore Kings in the NCDC in 2018-19. Prior to the SPHL last year, he totaled 13 points in 12 games for the Danbury Hat Tricks in the FPHL.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

