Mayhem Release 2019-20 Schedule

July 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem have released their complete 56-game schedule for the 2019-20 season. They will host every team in the SPHL for at least two games, and will travel to all but Quad City over the course of the campaign.

The Fayetteville Marksmen and the Pensacola Ice Flyers will be Macon's most commonly faced adversaries this season, with ten matchups scheduled between each of them (5 at home, 5 away). For the first time in franchise history, the Mayhem will host the Quad City Storm on December 13th and 14th of 2019.

One noteworthy change from previous seasons is that Saturday home games will now begin at 7:00 pm ET at the Macon Centreplex, rather than at 7:30.

Below is the schedule, which includes dates, opponents, times, and locations. Road games are italicized. Further information such as promotions, family 4-pack nights, and more will be announced at a later time.

Friday October 18, 2019 Fayetteville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday October 19, 2019 Huntsville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday October 25, 2019 Roanoke @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday October 26, 2019 Birmingham @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday November 1, 2019 Macon @ Peoria 7:15 CT

Saturday November 2, 2019 Macon @ Peoria 7:15 CT

Friday November 8, 2019 Peoria @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday November 9, 2019 Peoria @ Macon 7:00 ET

Saturday November 16, 2019 Birmingham @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday November 22, 2019 Evansville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday November 23, 2019 Evansville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Wednesday November 27, 2019 Macon @ Pensacola 6:35 CT

Saturday November 30, 2019 Pensacola @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday December 6, 2019 Macon @ Evansville 7:15 CT

Saturday December 7, 2019 Fayetteville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday December 13, 2019 Quad City @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday December 14, 2019 Quad City @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday December 20, 2019 Roanoke @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday December 21, 2019 Birmingham @ Macon 7:00 ET

Thursday December 26, 2019 Macon @ Pensacola 6:35 CT

Friday December 27, 2019 Macon @ Birmingham 7:30 CT

Saturday December 28, 2019 Macon @ Huntsville 7:00 CT

Tuesday December 31, 2019 Macon @ Knoxville 6:05 ET

Friday January 3, 2020 Pensacola @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday January 4, 2020 Macon @ Pensacola 7:05 CT

Friday January 10, 2020 Fayetteville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday January 11, 2020 Fayetteville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday January 17, 2020 Macon @ Fayetteville 7:00 ET

Saturday January 18, 2020 Macon @ Roanoke 7:05 ET

Sunday January 19, 2020 Macon @ Roanoke 3:05 ET

Friday January 24, 2020 Macon @ Peoria 7:15 CT

Saturday January 25, 2020 Macon @ Peoria 7:15 CT

Thursday January 30, 2020 Pensacola @ Macon 7:30 ET

Friday January 31, 2020 Huntsville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday February 1, 2020 Knoxville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday February 7, 2020 Huntsville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday February 8, 2020 Macon @ Roanoke 7:05 ET

Sunday February 9, 2020 Macon @ Fayetteville 3:00 ET

Friday February 14, 2020 Macon @ Pensacola 7:35 CT

Saturday February 15, 2020 Macon @ Pensacola 7:05 CT

Thursday February 20, 2020 Macon @ Fayetteville 7:00 ET

Friday February 21, 2020 Fayetteville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday February 22, 2020 Evansville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday February 28, 2020 Macon @ Knoxville 7:35 ET

Saturday February 29, 2020 Macon @ Birmingham 7:00 CT

Friday March 6, 2020 Knoxville @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday March 7, 2020 Knoxville @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday March 13, 2020 Macon @ Huntsville 7:00 CT

Saturday March 14, 2020 Macon @ Huntsville 7:00 CT

Tuesday March 17, 2020 Macon @ Birmingham 7:30 CT

Friday March 20, 2020 Macon @ Fayetteville 7:00 ET

Saturday March 21, 2020 Macon @ Fayetteville 6:00 ET

Friday March 27, 2020 Pensacola @ Macon 7:30 ET

Saturday March 28, 2020 Pensacola @ Macon 7:00 ET

Friday April 3, 2020 Macon @ Evansville 7:15 CT

Saturday April 4, 2020 Macon @ Evansville 7:15 CT

Mayhem season tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (478) 803-1592.

