Ice Flyers Release 2019-20 Schedule

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced today the team's regular season schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Marking its 11th season playing in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the Ice Flyers' schedule begins with Opening Weekend on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 with two games against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

They will face the Huntsville Havoc a total of eight times, playing four at home and four on the road. Their first matchup will be in Pensacola on Friday, Dec. 6, while the Ice Flyers visit the Havoc for the first time on Friday, Dec. 27. The Ice Flyers will also engage the Birmingham Bulls a total of ten times, playing five at home and five on the road with their first encounter in Pelham on Nov. 8, with a following home game in Pensacola on Nov. 9. The Macon Mayhem will fight against the Ice Flyers a total of ten times, playing five at home and five on the road with their first match at Pensacola on Nov. 27.

The 28 home games are comprised of one Wednesday, one Thursday, nine Fridays, 14 Saturdays, and three Sundays. It is also highlighted by four theme nights and partnerships with Mossy Oak, Marvel, Nickelodeon, and Peanuts, which are newly-established league-wide partnerships for the season ahead. The full theme night schedule will be released later this summer.

