Rivermen Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League, are pleased to announce the full schedule for the 2019-20 Rivermen regular season, set to begin with Peoria's home opener against the Quad City Storm October 19 at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen will play the Storm 12 total times, four fewer than last season. Additionally, Peoria will oppose Evansville 11 times, and the Macon Mayhem and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs six times each. The Rivermen will see Huntsville, Birmingham, and Pensacola for five games apiece, and Peoria will play Fayetteville and Knoxville three times apiece, making the Marksmen and Ice Bears Peoria's least common opponents.

Of Peoria's gamedays, three games are scheduled on Tuesdays, including New Year's Eve, as well as four Thursdays. The Rivermen will play 21 Friday games, 22 Saturdays, and six Sundays.

Peoria's 56-game slate begins with home games against Quad City October 19 and Evansville the following Friday before partaking in the Thunderbolts' annual education day game Tuesday, October 29. The Rivermen will play back-to-back two-game weekends with the Macon Mayhem, November 1 & 2 at Carver Arena and the 8th and 9th in central Georgia.

The Rivermen will play a pair of games at Evansville November 15 & 16 and begin a home-and-home pair with Quad City November 22 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Peoria will close the month of November with a home pair against the defending league champion Huntsville Havoc November 29 & 30 before hosting Quad City for a single game December 7.

The Rivermen will travel to Evansville for games December 13th and 14th and return to Carver Arena to host the Knoxville Ice Bears Tuesday morning, December 17, on Peoria's second annual Education Day game. Peoria will play at Quad City December 21 before hosting the Storm the following night and battling the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Carver Arena December 27 & 28.

Peoria will play at Quad City on New Year's Eve for the second straight year and will travel to Birmingham to take on the Bulls January 3 & 4. The Rivermen will host Quad City January 10 & 11 and welcome the Pensacola Ice Flyers to town January 16, 17, and 19.

The Rivermen will play host to the Macon Mayhem for a pair of games January 24 & 25 and play a single game at Quad City February 1. The Rivermen will play at Evansville February 7 before traveling to Knoxville, TN for games the 8th and 9th. Evansville will visit Carver Arena for a trio of games February 13, 14, and 16 before the Rivermen travel to Roanoke for three games February 20-22.

Peoria will return home to host Pensacola February 27 & 28, Birmingham March 6 & 7, and Roanoke March 8. The Rivermen will travel to Fayetteville for a trio of games March 13-15 and play a three-game, three-night, three city weekend March 20, 21, and 22, with games at Huntsville, Birmingham, and Evansville, respectively.

Peoria will wrap up the regular season with home games against Huntsville March 27 & 28 and a home-and-home pair against Quad City beginning April 3 at Carver Arena. Information on season and group tickets is available at Rivermen.net or through the team office at (309) 676-1040, and single-game tickets are expected to go on sale in early October.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

