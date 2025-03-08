Mayhem Lose 3-1 in Knoxville

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem couldn't overcome a tough second period in Knoxville as they fell to the Ice Bears, 3-1.

After Knoxville dominated possession in the first period, it was a strong forecheck from new forward Frank Trazzera that allowed Dan Winslow to catch Ice Bears goaltender Stephen Mundinger off guard with a shot from the wall to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The Ice Bears came out of the gates swinging in the second period, as they scored on both their first and second shots of the game to tie the game, and then take the lead. Just over midway through the period, Dawson McKinney's second goal of the period chased Josh Boyko, with Bailey Brkin entering the game as the Mayhem were down 3-1.

The Mayhem mounted a comeback in the third, outshooting Knoxville 14-4 in the final period, but it was too little, too late as they fell 3-1.

The Mayhem return home for Pirates & Princesses Night on Friday, March 14, at 7:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

