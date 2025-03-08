Peoria Stalls Out Against Storm 5-1 On Saturday

March 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - While looking to bounce back from a tough loss on Friday night the Rivermen stalled out on Saturday as they fell 5-1 to the Quad City Storm in Moline at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

The Rivermen came out strong in the opening couple of minutes, getting some quality shots on the net. Quad City countered with solid scoring changes later on in the frame. But just like Friday night, Peoria and Quad City battled to a scoreless tie through the first 20 minutes.

Like Friday night, the Storm struck in the first minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead. They added on with another two goals late in the second period, including one on the power play, to go up 3-0 on Peoria. Unlike Friday night, however, the Rivermen were able to find a response. Garrett Devine received a pass from Zach Wilkie in the high slot and Devine skated to the top of the left-wing circle while on the power play. Devine rifled a low wrist shot just over the pad of Quad City netminder Brent Moran in the final two minutes of the second period to get the Rivermen on the board for the first time this weekend.

Trailing 3-1 entering the third period the Rivermen looked to try and comeback and build off of their momentum gained by Devine's goal. Unfortunately, the Rivermen were out-shot 7-3 in the third period and the Storm were able to add on two more goals off of a breakaway and a pass right in front of the net to secure a 5-1 victory and second straight against Peoria for the first time since late December of 2024.

The Rivermen have now fallen in back-to-back games to the Storm by four goals or more and have dropped four games in a row while on the road. The good news for the Rivermen is the fact that they will be back on home ice on Sunday afternoon as they host the Storm for the last of this three-game weekend series at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.