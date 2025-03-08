Ice Bears Down Macon 3-1 in Front of Sold Out Coliseum

Dawson McKinney scored twice, Stephen Mundinger made 27 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Macon Mayhem 3-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Macon scored late in the first period when Dan Winslow scored from the left point at 18:16.

Knoxville scored early in the second period when Jimmy Soper smacked home a centering pass from Anthony Cinato at 1:02. Cinato won the puck out of the corner and slipped a pass to Soper from behind the net where Soper beat Josh Boyko to tie the game.

McKinney took a loose puck off a face-off from the left circle and made a quick release to lift the puck over Boyko at 2:25 to give Knoxville its first lead of the night. Derek Osik tied up the puck on the draw, allowing for McKinney come and get the shot away.

McKinney made it 3-1 with a wrist shot on the rush that beat Boyko's glove side at 13:42. Kodi Schwarz blocked a shot in the Knoxville zone and Osik carried up the left wing. Osik dished a pass to McKinney, who buried his second of the night from the right circle.

Boyko was pulled following the third goal and finished with 23 saves. Bailey Brkin came on in relief and stopped all five shots he faced.

Macon nearly drew closer towards the end of the second, but Zack Nazzarett's breakaway chance was kept out by a diving stick save from Mundinger.

Knoxville remains home to welcome Peoria on Friday. The Mayhem return to Georgia to play Roanoke on Friday night.

