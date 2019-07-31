Mayhem Ink FHL Rookie of the Year

Another new recruit will be joining the Mayhem this October for training camp, as forward Stepan Timofeyev has signed a tryout for the upcoming season.

Timofeyev (23) was born in St. Petersburg, Russia but has spent the last four seasons playing junior and professional hockey in North America. Two years ago, he made his pro debut at just 21 with the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Hockey League after captaining his Bradford Rattlers junior team the year prior. Last year, Timofeyev played for the FHL's Elmira Enforcers alongside Mayhem alumni Michael Chemello, Troy Passingham and Sean Reynolds. In 41 games played in 2018-19, Timofeyev ranked second on the Enforcers in scoring with 61 points (14G, 47A).

"Stepan I've known since he was playing juniors, and I have been keeping an eye on him as he has matured and played his first two years pro in the FHL," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He is a very skilled forward who works extremely hard and has earned the opportunity to showcase his skills and earn a job at our camp."

At just 5'9, 160 pounds, the Russian winger possesses a small frame but has demonstrated leadership qualities and strong playmaking acumen in recent years. Last season, he was named the FHL's Rookie of the Year and was also named one of the league's six Forwards of the Year. In his short career, Timofeyev has been no stranger to earning hardware. He won a GMHL championship in his first season in North America, and was named as the league's Most Valuable Player the following year.

"I met Coach Leo two years ago after my last junior year," Timofeyev said. "He told me to start in the FHL and if I did well he would give me a chance. Last season when I was in Elmira, Coach Brent Clarke really helped me to improve as a player and helped me to have this opportunity. I'm very excited and am looking forward to proving myself and making the lineup."

Timofeyev is the sixth player and fourth forward to sign a tryout to the Mayhem's training camp for next season. The signings will continue throughout the summer as training camp draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

