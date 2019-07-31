Dawgs Bring Back Mac Jansen

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Mac Jansen has signed an agreement to return to the team for training camp in October.

Jansen returns to Roanoke after putting up 13 goals and 16 assists over 44 games during the 2018-19 season. He hit his stride in the postseason when he led the Rail Yard Dawgs with seven points over their five games. Jansen also led all SPHL skaters in postseason goals despite Roanoke being eliminated in the semifinals.

"Jansen really became part of the heart of our team last year," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He not only proved himself to have great scoring ability, he also found consistency in other aspects of his game down the stretch.

The second-year pro opened the 2018-19 season by playing six games for the Knoxville Ice Bears and also had a short stint in the FHL with the Watertown Wolves before heading to Roanoke. Jansen is a native of White Bear Lake, Minnesota and played his college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

"I am very excited to see Jansen pick up where he left off last season," said Bremner.

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

