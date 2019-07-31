Leading Team-Scorer Brian Bowen Returns to Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Coming over to Fayetteville as one part of a two-for-one trade deal with Pensacola proved to be exactly what power-forward Brian Bowen needed to showcase his dynamic scoring ability, and excel.

After just four points (3G+1A) with the Ice Flyers, Bowen would increase his scoring production tenfold, putting up 42 Points (18G+24A) in his 38 games with the Marksmen.

Couple that in with a Southern Professional Hockey League Warrior Player of the Week award plus an ECHL Call-Up to the Norfolk Admirals, and the new horizons paid off in a major way for Bowen.

Now with eyes to the 2019-2020 season, Bowen has decided to renew his lease on life by returning to the place where his professional hockey career truly launched.

"I'm excited to be back in Fayetteville. The biggest reason for my success is Coach Jesse understanding my game, and knowing how to get the most out of me," said Bowen "Which is why it was an easy decision for me to come back."

Bowen, 23, joins Travis Jeke as thus-far announced returnees from the 2018-2019 season.

Welcome back, Bows!

It is, once again, Bo Time.

