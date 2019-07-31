Kyle Sharkey Returns for 2019-20 Season
July 31, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The 2019-20 season will mark forward Kyle Sharkey's fourth season with the Huntsville Havoc, after signing his contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Sharkey (5-10, 174 pounds) turned in his best season as a professional in 2018-19, averaging 1.08 points per game.
Building on his first full season with the Havoc, Sharkey was an all-around leader for the offense in the 2018-19 season, finishing third on the team in total points (55), second in assists (38), and fourth in goals (17). He also led the team in +/- with a +28, good for fourth in the SPHL.
In the playoffs, Sharkey continued to dominate, tying for the team lead in points (8), goals (3), assists (5), +/- (+5), power play goals (1), and game winning goals (1).
With his signing, Sharkey is now the tenth player to sign for 2019-20, and the sixth returner from the most recent championship season.
Opening Night
The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.
Season Tickets
Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.
