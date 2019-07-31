Kyle Sharkey Returns for 2019-20 Season

July 31, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The 2019-20 season will mark forward Kyle Sharkey's fourth season with the Huntsville Havoc, after signing his contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Sharkey (5-10, 174 pounds) turned in his best season as a professional in 2018-19, averaging 1.08 points per game.

Building on his first full season with the Havoc, Sharkey was an all-around leader for the offense in the 2018-19 season, finishing third on the team in total points (55), second in assists (38), and fourth in goals (17). He also led the team in +/- with a +28, good for fourth in the SPHL.

In the playoffs, Sharkey continued to dominate, tying for the team lead in points (8), goals (3), assists (5), +/- (+5), power play goals (1), and game winning goals (1).

With his signing, Sharkey is now the tenth player to sign for 2019-20, and the sixth returner from the most recent championship season.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.