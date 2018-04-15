Mayhem Game Notes: Challenge Round Game #3 (Mayhem vs. Thunderbolts)

LAST GAME PLAYED:

Trailing 1-0 in the series, the Mayhem battled back and took game two of the series, 6-1. Kevin Irwin scored his first professional hat trick in the game, with all three goals coming in the third period. Goaltender Charlie Finn continued his stellar play, saving 32 of 33 shots in his first career playoff victory. Caleb Cameron, Dylan Vander Esch, Stathis Soumelidis and Jake Trask all recorded two points apiece in the game two victory.

SCOUTING THE BOLTS:

The Thunderbolts righted the ship to end the regular season after experiencing an eight-game losing streak and 13- game winless streak that stretched from January 26th through February 24th . In their final 12 regular season games, they had a 19-2-1 record. Over that 12-game stretch, Evansville scored 3.25 goals per game and allowed just 2.42 goals per game. Their 13-game winless streak started when goaltender Tomas Sholl was loaned to the ECHL, and he has not been back since. The team added Ryan de Melo in mid-February after placing Jonah Imoo on waivers, and in final 12 regular season games with the Thunderbolts, he has posted a 2.79 GAA and .915 SV%.

SMALL WORLD:

Daniel Echeverri and Jake Trask started the Mayhem's offensive onslaught with two goals in an eight-second span during the second period. The two goals in eight seconds set a new record for the fastest two goals in SPHL playoff history. The previous record was set by the Jacksonville Barracudas on April 13, 2008, when Kahlil Thomas and Ryan Webb scored two goals in 10 seconds. The first goal-scorer, Kahlil Thomas, is the brother of Mayhem assistant coach Leo Thomas.

PLAYOFF FORMULA:

Special teams is a big part of any playoff run, and Macon's power play has been outstanding over the past few weeks, raising their PP percentage four points to 21.0%. Over their last 11 regular season games, they went 16-for-47 (34.0%) and scored at least one power play goal in nine of those 11 games. The PP was held off the board in game one against Evansville, going 0-3, and they did not get any power play opportunities in game two.

The Mayhem goaltenders have also been a huge part of the team's hot play down the stretch. Over his last six regular season games, Charlie Finn was 3-1-2 with a 1.83 goals against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%). Finn was outstanding in games one and two, saving 74 of the 77 shots he faced - a 1.53 GAA and .961 SV%.

BACK IN ACTION :

The Mayhem need to win their second consecutive game on Sunday to extend their season, as they are in the deciding game three of their series. With a win, the Mayhem would advance to the President's Cup Semi-Finals for the second straight year.

