Ice Flyers End Post-Season Run Following 4-3 Triple Overtime Loss to Ice Bears

April 15, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, FL. - Pensacola traveled to Knoxville Saturday night trailing 1-0 in the series vs. the Ice Bears. Game 2 of the 2018 Challenge Round was full of emotion between the teams in the first round of the playoffs. It took almost 6 full periods before the winning goal as the Knoxville Ice Bears scored at 8:58 in the 3OT. Knoxville led in shots 65-51 and advanced to the next round in the playoffs. Charlie Adams scored two goals for the Ice Flyers. Jessyko Bernard scored the third goal. Eliot Grauer scored two for the Ice Bears. David Branch and Charlie Granath scored the other two.

The Ice Bears started out the game on a power play one minute into the first period. Pensacola survived the first one of the night, but gave up a goal shortly after. Knoxville jumped on the scoreboard early with a goal by Eliot Grauer at 4:46. Assist came from Sean Robertson. Less than two minutes later, Charlie Adams scored his first goal of the night at 6:08. Liam Kerins and Garrett Milan assisted. Following the even score, it was a back and forth battle between the two teams.

The second period brought in three goals, two of them by Pensacola. Jessyko Bernard scored 40 seconds into the period, with assists by David Mazurek and Nathan Bruyere. Charlie Adams scored his second goal of the night halfway into the second at 9:35 on a shorthanded goal. Assist came from Garrett Milan. Knoxville's Eliot Grauer scored his second goal at 12:33 on a power play goal to cut the lead to one. Michael Chen and Berkley Scott assisted on the power play goal.

The Ice Flyers were able to hold a 3-2 lead until nine minutes into the third period when Knoxville scored at 9:19 to even the score. David Brancik scored for the Ice Bears with an assist from Alex Adams. Knoxville led in shots, but the game was decided in overtime.

Over 100 minutes of game play, we finally had a winner in Knoxville for Game 2 of the 2018 Challenge Round. Charlie Granath of Knoxville scored the game winning goal at 8:58 to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Stefan Brucato and Berkley Scott assisted on the goal.

