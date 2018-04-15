SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2018 President's Cup Playoffs:

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #5 Knoxville Ice Bears

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 18 at Peoria, 7:15 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 20 at Knoxville, 7:35 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 22 at Peoria, 3:15 pm (if necessary)

#2 Macon Mayhem vs. #4 Huntsville Havoc

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 18 at Huntsville (@ Huntsville IcePlex), 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Thursday, April 19 at Macon, 7:35 pm

Game 3 - Friday, April 20 at Macon, 7:35 pm (if necessary)

