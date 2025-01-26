Mayhem Fall in Fayetteville

(MACON, Ga.) - Following a fantastic series at home against Quad City, the Mayhem couldn't carry their momentum into the Tar Heel State, and fell 4-1 in Fayetteville.

The game started on a high note, with Jarrett Kup scoring on a backhand shot on the power play to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead in the first period. However, the Marksmen quickly answered, as Mike Mercurio scored on a rebound to tie the game less than two minutes later.

In the second period, the Mayhem were held off the board on an early power play opportunity, then Nick Parody scored his first professional goal to give the Marksmen a lead, nearly seven minutes into the middle frame. Former Mayhem forward Trent Grimshaw capitalized on the power play for the Marksmen in the third period with a backhanded shot over the glove of Dysen Skinner, to ice the game. Alex Ambrosio's empty net goal sealed the loss for the Mayhem, and evened the season series between the Mayhem and Marksmen at four games per side.

The Mayhem will be back in action next Friday in Evansville before returning home for Ocmulgee River Monsters Night on Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

