SPHL Announces Suspensions

Sports stats



SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspensions

January 26, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 167, Pensacola at Evansville, on Saturday, January 25.

Hobbs was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 18:32 of the third period.

Hobbs will miss Evansville's game Friday against Macon.

Huntsville's Cole Reginato

Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended for one game for accumulated game misconducts as a result of his actions in Game 166, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 25.

Reginato was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.16, Third Man In, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation at 11:35 of the second period.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's game today against Pensacola.

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio has been suspended for three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 166, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 25.

Procopio was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, at 11:35 of the second period.

Procopio will miss Huntsville's games against Pensacola (January 26) and Quad City (January 31, February 1).

Check out the SPHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...

SPHL Stories from January 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central