SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspensions:

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs

Evansville's Matthew Hobbs has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 167, Pensacola at Evansville, on Saturday, January 25.

Hobbs was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, at 18:32 of the third period.

Hobbs will miss Evansville's game Friday against Macon.

Huntsville's Cole Reginato

Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended for one game for accumulated game misconducts as a result of his actions in Game 166, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 25.

Reginato was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.16, Third Man In, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation at 11:35 of the second period.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's game today against Pensacola.

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio

Huntsville's Dominick Procopio has been suspended for three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in Game 166, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Saturday, January 25.

Procopio was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation, at 11:35 of the second period.

Procopio will miss Huntsville's games against Pensacola (January 26) and Quad City (January 31, February 1).

