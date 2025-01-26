Rivermen Complete Three-Game Sweep of Bulls After 4-1 Sunday Victory

January 26, 2025 - SPHL

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen completed a three-game sweep on home ice of the Birmingham Bulls on Sunday afternoon following a 4-1 victory over Birmingham at Carver Arena.

In the first period, the Rivermen killed off two penalties as the Bulls ran into a stingy Peoria defense and were held in check. Birmingham netminder Hayden Stewart also held off the Rivermen in the first period, and both sides skated to the locker room to a scoreless tie after the first 20 minutes.

Birmingham struck first just 30 seconds into the second period on a quick breakaway to take a 1-0 lead. It required a Rivermen power play to find the equalizer, but when that opportunity came, Peoria took advantage. Garrett Devine sent a quick pass to JM Piotrowski at the base of the left-wing circle off a draw. Piotrowski, then in a fast motion, sent the puck to the low slot where Carson Baptiste was waiting. Baptiste directed the puck into the top shelf from right in front of the net to secure his second goal in as many games. More importantly, Baptiste's goal tied the low-scoring contest 1-1. The Rivermen killed off most of a five-minute major penalty late in the second period to keep the game tied into the third.

While last night's game was tied going into the third and it took two big goals by Jordan Ernst to break the deadlock and deliver the win. On Sunday, it was a combination of players who led the charge for Peoria in the third period. Michael McChesney netted the game-winning goal after a shot from Jake Vaughan on the right-wing circle produced a rebound in front that McChesney buried to put the Rivermen up 2-1. Baptiste netted his second goal of the game on the power play as an Alec Baer shot from the high slot rang off the post but deflected to Baptiste on the right side of the net. Baptiste made no mistake and shot the rebound into the net for his second goal of the game to extend Peoria's lead to 3-1. Finally, Garrett Devine found his first goal in professional hockey as he defected a shot from Frank Trazzera into the net in the final minute of regulation to put the Rivermen up 4-1.

Peoria has now won four of their last five games and has gotten points in five straight. The Rivermen will have a new challenge next week as they travel on the road to take on the surging Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1.

