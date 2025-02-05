Mayhem Claim Defenseman Jake Maynard

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have claimed defenseman Jake Maynard off waivers from the Quad City Storm.

Maynard, 26, from St. John, Ind., has played in 15 games this season for the Storm, recording six points, all of them assists. The blue liner is in his second season with the Storm, as he returned to the team this year after scoring two goals in nine games to begin his professional career with the team under Mayhem head coach Dave Pszenyczny last season in Quad City.

Prior to his professional career, Maynard spent five years at NCAA division-III UMass-Dartmouth, where he scored 65 points (10 g, 55 a) in 108 games.

The Mayhem are in Pensacola for two games this weekend, and return home for Racing Night on February 21 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

