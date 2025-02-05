Roanoke's Carson Gallagher Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month

February 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Carson Gallagher of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for January.

Gallagher tallied a point in all but one game last month, scoring seven goals, adding eight assists, and finishing with a league-best +13 rating.

The Courtice, ON native had five multi-point games and finished January on a four-game goal streak. After recording one assist in nine games with Evansville and Pensacola to begin the season, Gallagher has 11 goals and 26 points in 20 games since being acquired from the Ice Flyers on November 26.

Currently riding an eight-game point streak, Gallagher is tied for second in rookie scoring with 27 points, while his 11 goals and 16 assists are tied for third-best among first-year players.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Month: Taylor Brierley, Birmingham (11 gp, 3g, 3a, +8), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (12 gp, 3g, 5a, gwg), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (5-1-1, 1.96 gaa, 0.936 save%), Bailey Brkin, Macon (4-3-0, 2.13 gaa, 0.933 sv%, 1 so), Ivan Bondarenko, Pensacola (12 gp, 3g, 11a, +4), and Zach Wilkie, Peoria (8 gp, 2g, 11a, +8, gwg).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.