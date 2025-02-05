C.J. Valerian Returns, Gehrig Lindberg Signs PTO, Cory Doney Placed on 14-Day IR

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman C.J. Valerian has returned from his stint in the ECHL, and the team has also signed defenseman Gehrig Lindberg on a PTO contract. Additionally, defenseman Cory Doney has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list retroactive to February 3.

Valerian is in his fourth season with the Dawgs after initially starting in training camp with Reading, and has tallied one goal, two assists, and a plus-four rating in seven games played for the Dawgs this fall. The six-foot-two defenseman missed extended time last season after a long stint on the injured reserve, but appeared in 15 combined regular season and postseason games for Roanoke. In those 15 games played, Valerian tallied one goal, six assists, and a plus-three rating from the blue line. Valerian was called back up to the Reading Royals this season on December 10, notching two assists, 25 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating in Reading before he was placed on waivers this week. The 29-year-old initially joined the Dawgs in February 2022, starting his pro career by netting his first goal less than three minutes into his debut game against Knoxville. In the 2022-2023 season, Valerian put up one of the stronger campaigns among all SPHL blue-liners, with six goals, 16 assists, a team-best plus-22 plus/minus (fourth among all SPHL defensemen), and 88 penalty minutes. Valerian went on to record one assist and a plus-five plus/minus during the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs. As a rookie, the Gates Mills, Ohio native notched two goals and three assists in 17 regular season games and appeared in all nine of Roanoke's games during the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. Prior to signing with Roanoke, Valerian played four seasons at New England College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Hobart College (NCAA-DIII) after one season.

Lindberg joins the Dawgs in his second season of professional hockey from the FPHL's Baton Rouge Zydeco, having played previously for five other SPHL teams and both the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats and Watertown Wolves prior to making his way to Louisiana. Lindberg appeared last season for Quad City and Knoxville in the SPHL, and has played games this season for Macon, Fayetteville, and Peoria. In 17 combined career SPHL appearances, the six-foot-one defenseman has two assists, 15 penalty minutes, and a minus-four rating. In 54 combined FPHL games played, the 22-year-old has nine goals, 15 assists, 87 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. Prior to turning pro, Lindberg played junior hockey primarily in the OJHL and GOJHL, along with stints in the GMHL and NA3HL. The East Aurora, New York native is the younger brother of Benjamin Lindberg, who previously played in the SPHL for the Evansville Thunderbolts and is currently with the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Doney is in his rookie professional season after playing three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In his first year with the Dawgs, Doney has one goal, two assists, and 10 penalty minutes in 24 games so far for Roanoke. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Prior to his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Thursday, February 6 against the Huntsville Havoc at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

