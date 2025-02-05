Carson Gallagher Named SPHL's January Player of the Month

February 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Wednesday that Roanoke forward Carson Gallagher has been named as SPHL's Player of the Month for January.

Gallagher tallied a point in all but one game last month, scoring seven goals, adding eight assists, and finishing with a league-best plus-13 rating. The Courtice, ON native had five multi-point games and finished January on a four-game goal streak. After suiting up for Evansville and Pensacola to begin the season, Gallagher has 11 goals and 26 points in 20 games since being acquired from the Ice Flyers on November 26. Following his debut game on November 29, the rookie winger has notched at least one point in all but three games for Roanoke. Currently riding an eight-game point streak, Gallagher is tied for second among SPHL rookies with 27 points, and his 11 goals and 16 assists are tied for third-best among the league's rookies.

The first skater from Roanoke to ever win the award, Gallagher joins Brad Barone (February 2018) and Austyn Roudebush (December 2022) as the only Rail Yard Dawgs to ever be named as the SPHL's Player of the Month.

Gallagher is in his rookie professional season, starting the fall playing senior hockey in the EOSHL before moving to the SPHL. In his collegiate career, Gallagher began at Sacred Heart University (NCAA-DI) and appeared in five games as a freshman in the 2020-2021 campaign. Gallagher then transferred to SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Cory Doney, and Gallagher recorded 21 goals, 25 assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-32 rating in 48 games between 2021-2023. Last season, Gallagher transferred to Toronto Metro University (USports), and the 25-year-old contributed eight goals, nine assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 32 total games played. Before college, Gallagher suited up in the NAHL, OJHL, and the PJCHL across four seasons of junior hockey.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Thursday, February 6 against the Huntsville Havoc at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.