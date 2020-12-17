Mayhem Announce Single-Game Ticket Sales, COVID-19 Game Day Guidelines

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), in conjunction with their home venue, the Macon Centreplex, announced today that single-game tickets are now available to purchase for all 21 regular season home games. In addition, the two entities have created a "Guide to Game Day" that highlights procedures that will be taken as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

"To us, playing this season is a privilege, not a right," said Mayhem general manager Blair Floyd. "We are lucky to be the only professional hockey team in the state of Georgia so far that has been able to finalize a schedule and prepare for games. We want our fans to have fun and enjoy our games, but at the same time, we owe it to our sponsors and fan base to take every precaution possible to ensure we not only can host a complete season, but more importantly, we keep everyone who attends a game as safe as possible. There are sure to be a few kinks as we work through these modifications, and we thank our fans in advance for their patience and understanding."

Single game tickets will be made available at noon EST today for purchase. Fans are strongly encouraged to use the Ticketmaster app, available on the App Store on iOS and Google Play for Android, or create an account at

www.ticketmaster.com, and purchase tickets in advance before heading to the game. There will be NO hard copy tickets this season; even if purchased at the game, tickets will be sent to the buyer's mobile device.

Games will be played with a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and compliance with health and safety guidelines. Tickets will be available to purchase in socially distanced seating "pods" in groups of 2, 4, 6, 8, etc. When you purchase tickets, you must purchase all tickets available for sale in a preset grouping.

The Mayhem "Guide to Game Day" will be sent in conjunction with this release as well as posted on the Mayhem's website and social media channels. The guide covers all modifications to the game day experience for fans this season from ticketing and parking, to entering and exiting the building and arena bowl, to other precautions and guidelines in effect. Fans are encouraged to review the guide prior to attending games this season. Compliance with the policies outlined in the guide will be strictly enforced.

The Mayhem kick off their home schedule in two short weeks on Saturday, January 2 as they host the Birrmingham Bulls, with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To become a part of all the excitement, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

