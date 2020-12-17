Ice Flyers Bring Back Defenseman Howie and Sign Veteran McCormick at Forward

December 17, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release









Pensacola Ice Flyers Defenseman Jake Howie

(Pensacola Ice Flyers) Pensacola Ice Flyers Defenseman Jake Howie(Pensacola Ice Flyers)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have added more experience to the roster for the upcoming season with the return of Jake Howie on the blueline and Darren McCormick up front at forward.

Howie joined the Ice Flyers in mid-February of last season and proved to be a steady defenseman putting up some key goals. In just his fifth game, the scored three goals in a span of 2:44 and helped lead the Ice Flyers to a 5-4 victory over Huntsville. The Grand Blanc, Mich. native played 11 games and had 6 points. He was called up to Pensacola from the Columbus River Dragons where he put up 20 points in 35 games. Howie played his collegiate hockey at Marian University, playing in 111 games over four seasons, scoring 34 goals and adding 40 assists for 74 points.

"I am honored and very excited to be back with Pensacola this season," Howie stated. "The Ice Flyers have an amazing fan base, making Pensacola the best place to play. I cannot wait to get back on the ice and try to help bring a championship back to our fans."

Head Coach Rod Aldoff added, "Howie is a very dynamic defenseman. He can contribute offensively on a nightly basis but knows how to take care of our own end as well. Now with some more experience under his belt, I look for him to have a bigger impact on our team and on the scoresheet game in and game out."

McCormick enters his fourth season as a pro. He has put up big numbers every city he has played in. He played collegiate hockey SUNY-Cortland having 93 points in 75 games. The Buffalo, NY native has nearly a point per game throughout his SPHL career. In 119 games played, he has scored 63 goals and added 42 assists for 105 points. This includes 23 points in 16 games last season with the Peoria Rivermen.

"I am both extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to play hockey this season for the Ice Flyers. Pensacola has always been one of the best teams in the league and I have always really enjoyed road trips there," McCormick commented. I know these have been challenging times for the players, coaches, organizations, fan bases, and general communities as a whole; but I am ecstatic to play hockey for such a great organization. I am looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a championship in what will arguably be the most competitive season in league history."

"Darren has been a consistent scorer every year he has played in the SPHL," Aldoff stated. "I am expecting him to come in with a lot of confidence and continue where he left off last season in our league. He compliments everyone he plays with and his work ethic in practice and games has proven to pay off for him as an elite scorer in the SPHL."

Opening Night is December 30th at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at Ticketmaster.com or from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.