SPHL Veteran Yakura Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE - SPHL veteran Dean Yakura signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

The 6-foot forward has skated in the SPHL for the last three seasons including stints with the Quad City Storm, Peoria Rivermen, and the Knoxville Ice Bears. Yakura was introduced to the league in 2010 spending his rookie season with Pensacola Ice Flyers. Most recently Yakura took the ice for the Storm as captain scoring three times with 22 assists during the 2019-20 season. In total he has six seasons under his belt with the SPHL.

Yakura has experience playing in leagues such as the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and Federal Hockey League (FHL). For the 2012-13 season Yakura played in Japan for the Nikko Icebuckets playing in 41 games and tallying 18 points (6G, 12A).

Before he began his professional career, Yakura was a four-time letter winner for American International College. He played in 71 games while for the Yellow Jackets. He also spent three seasons at the junior hockey level playing in 162 games and netting 64 goals with 88 assists.

Yakura will be joining forwards John Schiavo, Sy Nutketvitch and Tyler Piacentini among others committed to play for the 2020-21 season.

