May 8 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Reno Aces

May 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA RAINIERS (19-15) @ RENO ACES (16-18)

Wednesday, May 8 - 6:05 PM - Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

RHP Levi Stoudt (2-2, 4.94) vs. LHP Blake Walston (1-0, 4.79)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Rainiers and Aces are ready to play game two of their six-game series tonight after Reno took game one by a score of 6-4. Levi Stoudt will take the ball for Tacoma, looking to bounce back after taking the loss his last time out. In the outing against Sacramento, Stoudt allowed four earned runs on a season-high six hits and five walks, striking out two over his 5.0 innings pitched. In his lone start against Reno this year, the righty went 5.0 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits including two home runs. He walked two and hit a batter while striking out four. In six starts this year entering play tonight, Stoudt is 2-2 with a 4.94 ERA for the Rainiers. Opposite Stoudt will be lefty Blake Walston, in search of his second win of the year. Walston comes into play tonight with a 1-0 record and a 4.79 ERA in five games (four starts), allowing 11 earned runs on 23 hits and 15 walks while striking out 19 in 20.2 innings. He has allowed three home runs, as opponents are hitting .288 against him. In his start against Tacoma on April 14, he allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits including one home run while walking one and striking out four in 4.2 innings.

GOING UP: The Seattle Mariners announced roster moves that affect the Rainiers' roster today, as relievers Eduard Bazardo and Kirby Snead are going up to the big leagues. Bazardo, who was on Major League rehab, was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and Snead had his contract selected after going 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Tacoma. In corresponding moves, Matt Brash was transferred to the 60-day injured list, Tayler Saucedo was placed on the 15-day injured list and Emerson Hancock was optioned to Tacoma.

HEATING UP: Tacoma's offense has been struggling over the last week after exploding in their final two games at home on April 27-28. Over their six-game series against Sacramento, they totaled just 18 runs, getting shutout twice, their first two shutouts of the season. They could use some players heating up to turn it around, and it appears Samad Taylor is doing just that. The utility-man has collected five hits over his last two games and is riding a four-game hitting streak entering play tonight. Taylor is hitting .500 (7-or-14) over those four games, taking four walks compared to five strikeouts. He has also created problems when he gets on base, stealing four bases over the span. In his last two games, he is 5-for-8 with two runs scored and two walks.

DOUBLE DOWN: Reno tallied seven extra-base hits in their win yesterday, recording more extra-base hits (7) than they did singles (4). Five of those seven hits were doubles, marking the most doubles an opponent has hit in a single game against Tacoma all year. The previous high was three, done seven times, most recently by El Paso on April 24. Three of the Aces' six runs came in on doubles, including two off the bat of shortstop Sergio Alcantara.

DO IT AGAIN: Tacoma will face lefty Blake Walston for the second time this year, having an offensive outburst his last time out. In 4.2 innings back on April 14, the Rainiers put together 11 hits, scoring five runs against the Southpaw in an eventual 13-7 victory. Tacoma's offense has been scuffling as of late and could use a big performance to get back on track.

SILENCED: After starter Casey Lawrence allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks over his 5.0 innings pitched, Tacoma's bullpen was called on. Although the Rainiers eventually lost the game, the bullpen did their part, keeping Tacoma in it and giving the offense a chance to come back. Three relievers combined to throw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out a batter. Luke Barker, Eduard Bazardo and Sammy Peralta each delivered scoreless innings for the Rainiers, keeping Reno's explosive offense at six runs.

AGAINST RENO: Tacoma and Reno are set to play game two of their six-game series tonight, with Reno currently holding a 1-0 series lead after their 6-4 victory in the opener yesterday. It marked the second win of the season for the Aces over Tacoma, as the Rainiers are now 5-2 in seven games against Reno. Despite losing last night, they are still outscoring the Aces by 19 runs this year, 50-31. They are 106-145 all-time against Reno in the all-time series between the two teams.

SHORT HOPS: Tacoma will look to even the series and get back to .500 against left-handed starters this year, entering play tonight with a 6-7 record when a southpaw starts for the opponent...yesterday was Tacoma's third straight loss in series openers, falling to 3-4 in the first game of a series this year...the top three hitters in Tacoma's lineup yesterday combined to go 0-for-10 with two strikeouts while drawing five walks.

