Albuquerque Evens Series behind Hot Bats

May 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes had 17 hits in their 11-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The four hits tied his career high. El Paso center fielder Bryce Johnson went 3-for-4 with a walk and now has multiple hits in four consecutive games. Johnson has a .586 on-base percentage in seven games played this homestand. Albuquerque scored five runs against Lake Bachar in what was just the second time in the past two seasons Bachar has allowed more than one earned run in an outing.

The Chihuahuas scored once in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Brett Sullivan. Sullivan drove in four runs to tie his season high. El Paso has scored in the first inning in three consecutive games. At three hours and 16 minutes, Wednesday's game was the longest of the season for El Paso.

Team Records: Albuquerque (10-25), El Paso (15-20)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (1-5, 11.67) vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (4-1, 5.52). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

