Isotopes Hold off Chihuahuas for 11-7 Triumph

May 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - With the Isotopes holding a 6-2 advantage in the sixth inning, El Paso plated three runs to cut the margin to one but Albuquerque answered with five tallies between the eighth and ninth, including homers by Aaron Schunk and Michael Toglia, to secure an 11-7 triumph Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope:

- Toglia homered from the right side in the fifth inning and the left side in the ninth-becoming the second Isotope to homer from both sides of the plate in team history (also: Joe Borchard, Aug. 19, 2007, at Omaha).

-Today is Toglia's third multi-homer game with Albuquerque (also: Aug. 27, 2022, vs. Round Rock, three; June 28, 2023, vs. El Paso, two). He is also the second Isotope to connect on a two-homer game in 2024 (also: Hunter Goodman, April 17 at El Paso).

-Toglia's three hits are the most in a game since he also recorded three May 27, 2023, vs. Round Rock. Over his last four games, he is 7-for-15 with a double, two homers and four RBI. Has not struck out in five-straight contests.

-Toglia and Aaron Schunk tied an Isotopes season-high with nine total bases on the afternoon (four times, last: Goodman, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque belted four homers to match their season-high (also: April 27 vs. Oklahoma City). It's just their second multi-homer contest in their last nine games (also: May 2 vs. RR, two) after tallying eight multi-homer games over their previous 12 games (April 14-27).

-The 11 runs scored by Albuquerque are tied for the third-most plated in 2024 (most: 15, March 31, vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes' 17 hits are the second-most this season (most: 21, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City). Registered double-digit hits for the first time since May 2, a four-game stretch, and just the second time in the last eight contests.

-The Isotopes allowed one first-inning run today and yielded 15 over their last eight games. For the year, the club has surrendered 38 first-inning tallies, the most in Triple-A.

-The win ends the clubs' four-game losing streak (third-longest of the year).

-Jimmy Herron extended his on-base streak to 22 games with two singles and two RBI. It's just his fourth multi-hit game of the season, second in the last three games, while registering hits in 21 of 22 games played in 2024. He has a hit in seven-straight games (9x26 with a double and four RBI).

-Aaron Schunk recorded two doubles and smashed his third clout of the season while tallying four hits, tying a career-high (three times, last: May 27, 2022, with Double-A Hartford). He also doubled twice in a contest for the ninth time in his career and fourth this year (last: April 26 vs. Oklahoma City). He has two homers in his last seven games after recording only one in his first 22.

-Sam Hilliard connected on his seventh dinger of the season and 69th career Isotopes homer. He has three homers in his last seven games.

-Coco Montes tallied his second three-hit contest of the year (also: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City) and has a hit in 10 of his last 12 contests. Slashing .380/.456/.640 with three doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBI during stretch.

-Willie MacIver connected on his third multi-hit game of the year and first since April 12 vs. Sugar Land. He also drove in two runs for the second time this year (also: March 31 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes did not commit an error on the afternoon, ending their season-long six-game streak with a miscue.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. The Isotopes are expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while El Paso is scheduled to start Nolan Watson.

